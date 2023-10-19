The Advertiser - Cessnock
ARIA Award artist Jeff Lang to hit the stage at Qirkz

By Staff Reporters
October 19 2023 - 2:31pm
Guitarist and songwriter Jeff Lang heads to Qirkz in the Hunter. Picture supplied
Melbourne based guitarist and songwriter Jeff Lang is heading to Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman) this Friday, October 20.

