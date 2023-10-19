Melbourne based guitarist and songwriter Jeff Lang is heading to Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman) this Friday, October 20.
He has built quite the reputation for making startling music that is accomplished, melodic and loaded with soul.
Throughout his music career, Jeff has released a stylistically diverse catalogue of over 30 albums and is a three-time ARIA Award winner.
He is currently in the throes of recording another major release slated for release early next year.
Jeff will be playing two length sets when he makes his inaugural appearance at Qirkz, performing material from across his distinguished career.
Doors open to the show at 7pm, for an 8pm kick off.
To purchase tickets to the show, head to: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/gefle/jeff_lang_melb.aspx
