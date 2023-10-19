Applications are now open for $16 million in NSW Government funding to maintain and improve Crown land reserves for the use of communities across New South Wales.
As part of the funding, there is $14 million available in grants and $2 million in loans on offer.
Eligible applicants include all Crown land managers including local councils, community organisations, and user groups that are licensed to use Crown reserves across NSW.
Commons and showgrounds on freehold land are also eligible.
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr said he encourages all eligible applicants to apply for the grants.
"These grants aim to benefit the community, boost our economy and contribute to the cultural, sporting and recreational life in our communities," he said.
"The Crown Reserves Improvement Fund (CRIF) will help ensure local community land continues to prosper into the future."
CRIF grants and loans can help to maintain and upgrade reserves and facilities on them so residents can use and enjoy them, and also protect areas of important environmental land.
Grants also support weed and pest management projects to ensure the community has healthy public reserves that help protect native plants and animals from invasive species.
The 2023-24 CRIF round will focus on projects that have positive community impacts by:
For further information and to apply, visit: https://reservemanager.crownland.nsw.gov.au/funding/crif
Applications close at 5pm on Friday, November 17 2023.
