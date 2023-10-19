The Advertiser - Cessnock
Applications for $16 million in funding for Crown land reserves now open

By Staff Reporters
October 20 2023 - 8:00am
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP. File picture
Applications are now open for $16 million in NSW Government funding to maintain and improve Crown land reserves for the use of communities across New South Wales.

