Melbourne based Blues artist Lloyd Spiegel has been touring the world for 30 of his 40 years, the 14-time Australian Blues award winner touring with the founding fathers of modern Blues.
He will now be bringing his wealth of modern Blues and killer performance skills to the stage at Qirkz next month.
Spiegel's current show features Lisa Baird on trombone and Tim Burnham on drums.
Combined with Spiegel's guitar wizardry, powerful vocal performance and knack for story telling, the trio delivers a truly unique entertainment experience.
Spiegel's latest album 'Bakehouse Dozen' offers re-imagined versions of tracks from his previous releases, recorded live in session.
The trio kicked off their national tour on August 5 and will head to Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman) on Friday, November 10.
Doors open to the show at 7pm, for an 8pm kick off.
To purchase tickets to the show, head to: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/do7xu/lloyd_spiegel_melb.aspx
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.