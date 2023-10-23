The Advertiser - Cessnock
Lloyd Spiegel to perform modern Blues on stage in the Hunter

By Staff Reporters
October 23 2023 - 2:00pm
Lloyd Spiegel's current show features Lisa Baird on trombone and Tim Burnham on drums. Picture supplied
Melbourne based Blues artist Lloyd Spiegel has been touring the world for 30 of his 40 years, the 14-time Australian Blues award winner touring with the founding fathers of modern Blues.

