The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on: Halloween maze, soul festival and pop-up art sale

By Laura Rumbel
October 27 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chayton and Brandi Livermore in the Halloween charity maze at Bellbird, which is ready to scare whoever dares to enter this weekend.
Chayton and Brandi Livermore in the Halloween charity maze at Bellbird, which is ready to scare whoever dares to enter this weekend.

HALLOWEEN MAZE

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.