Prepare to get the fright of your life at the Livermore family's Halloween charity maze at Bellbird. From scary dolls to a haunted pumpkin patch, the maze is full of sinful horrors. Step into the maze if you dare this Friday, October 27, Saturday, October 28 or Sunday, October 29 from 7pm to 10pm. There is a $5 entry fee to the Halloween maze at 8 Kearsley Street, Bellbird, and all proceeds will go to the Wansey Dialysis Centre. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the Bellbird Metro. The maze will also be open on October 31.

