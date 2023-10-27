HALLOWEEN MAZE
8 KEARSLEY STREET
Prepare to get the fright of your life at the Livermore family's Halloween charity maze at Bellbird. From scary dolls to a haunted pumpkin patch, the maze is full of sinful horrors. Step into the maze if you dare this Friday, October 27, Saturday, October 28 or Sunday, October 29 from 7pm to 10pm. There is a $5 entry fee to the Halloween maze at 8 Kearsley Street, Bellbird, and all proceeds will go to the Wansey Dialysis Centre. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the Bellbird Metro. The maze will also be open on October 31.
SOUL FESTIVAL
4 PINES AT THE FARM
Pokolbin's 4 Pines at the Farm are hosting Soul Festival this Sunday, October 29. The festival aims to provide a space where individuals can explore various holistic practices, connect with like-minded people, and nourish their mind, body, and spirit. The festival will run from 10am to 5pm, with all proceeds raised to go towards patient comfort and care in Waratah Mercy Hospice. Tickets are available at Trybooking: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1112334 or on the day at the parking entry.
POP-UP ART SALE
CUMBERLAND STREET
The pop-up art sale is heading to the Masonic Hall at 8 Cumberland Street, Cessnock this weekend. Six Hunter Valley Artists will be there on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 from 10am to 4pm to showcase what they have got, and there's a lot. Come along to meet the artists, have a chat and buy some amazing art.
SCONE TIME
MARTHAVILLE
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
HANDMADE MARKETS
SOBEL WINES
Handmade in the Hunter Markets are back at Sobel Wines again this Saturday, October 28. With a variety of products made by local artisans on offer, there is also food and coffee to be enjoyed by all. The markets will be at Sobel Wines from 9am until 2pm.
SYDNEY HOTSHOTS
WESTON DISTRICT WORKERS CLUB
The Sydney Hotshots are returning to the Hunter Valley, with their next show scheduled at Weston District Workers Club on Saturday, November 18. The live show, which is complete with high-powered dance routines, spectacular lighting and fabulous costumes will kick off at 7.30pm for two hours of fun. Purchase your tickets online via Eventbrite or purchase your tickets at Weston District Workers Club.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.