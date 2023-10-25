The NSW Government continues to invest in grassroots sporting organisations and championing women's participation in sport with $30 million in funding.
The Level the Playing Field program will support the continued growth of women's and girls sport and recreation.
The program will fund new and upgraded facilities as well as deliver fit-for-purpose amenities, including change rooms and improved lighting, to foster a safe and inclusive environment for women and girls.
NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison said watching the Matildas during the recent Women's World Cup galvanised the nation and put a fire in the belly of women and girls to get involved in sport.
"We know women face different barriers to men when participating in sport," she said.
"So this is an important announcement that demonstrates the NSW Government's commitment to levelling the playing field and backing female participation in sport."
The NSW Government has also doubled the funding available to State Sporting Organisations, with $5 million aimed at supporting organisations to increase participation in sport and recreation.
Both grant programs are now open for applications.
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP said participation in sport at any level contributes to healthy and active living.
"Women and girls who participate in sport receive significant physical, psychological and social benefits," he said.
"I would encourage all eligible sporting organisations in the Cessnock electorate to apply for the available grant programs."
Organisation Support Program applications will close on November 11 2023 and Level the Playing Field Program applications will close on November 30 2023.
To apply, visit the Office of Sport website: www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/level-the-playing-field-program
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.