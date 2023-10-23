The Advertiser - Cessnocksport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Jason Orr scores century in Piranhas-Bellbird Coalfields Cup win

By Mark Bercini
October 23 2023 - 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bellbird/Piranhas batter Jason Orr scored his 11th top level century on Saturday. Picture file
Bellbird/Piranhas batter Jason Orr scored his 11th top level century on Saturday. Picture file

Round three of the combined Cessnock and Singleton Districts Cricket competition was played last weekend, with once again some notably outstanding individual performances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Snapshot for Round 8 of the AFLW season
Saturday's loss to Melbourne gave North a reality check, their coach Darren Crocker says. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Oliver Caffrey, Joanna Guelas and Anna Harrington
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.