Round three of the combined Cessnock and Singleton Districts Cricket competition was played last weekend, with once again some notably outstanding individual performances.
In first grade, Piranhas/Bellbird number three batsman Jason Orr notched his eleventh top level century in the match against Creeks at Cook Park no. 1.
Coming to the middle at the fall of the first wicket, Orr blasted thirteen boundaries and cleared the rope on five occasions in an unbeaten 113 from just 101 deliveries.
At East End Oval, Creeks opener Chad Solman also notched a century, with his milestone coming off just 89 balls. This included thirteen boundaries and one maximum.
In an exceptional all-round performance, he took the two-piece later on in the afternoon and collected 4-36 off seven in a pretty fair day at the office.
In Coalfields Cup first grade, PCH suffered their first loss of the season when Greta-Branxton were able to chase down their healthy target of 207 at Cook Park no.3.
PCH skipper Jackson Cox won the toss and elected to bat, and in pristine batting conditions he led from the top of the order with a faultless 72.
He received good support from Abe Jones who made 38, with Matt Pearce (29no), Mason Knodler (19no) and Hugh Smith (16) all keeping the ink flowing on the scoresheet as they closed off their innings at 6-206. Jace Lawson was the pick of the Greta-Branxton attack with 3-39 off 8.
The Blues achieved the target with still ten overs in the bank, with skipper Joey Butler returning to form to carry the bat with 69. He shared in a match winning 86-run partnership with Reuben Andrews who made 53.
Connor Thomson came in and cut the ribbon at the end with a quick-fire 28no, with Hugh Smith being the pick of the PCH bowlers with an expensive 2-69 off 8.
Premiership favourites Piranhas/Bellbird stamped their authority on the competition with a 234-run thumping of Creeks at Cook Park no.1.
Batting first, the newly joint venture amassed 8-316 from their forty overs. Jason Orr's century was well supported by all-rounder Zac Kronholm (68), club secretary Rob Drage (41), Matt Hopley (20) and Joey Barber (14). In a trying day for the Creeks bowlers, Dan Tracey (2-60 off 7), skipper Blake Cook (2-80 off 8) and Jarrod Campbell (2-52 off 8) picked up a brace of wickets each.
The home side were skittled inside 17 overs in reply for just 82, with Nathan Stapleford (28), Jarrod Campbell (15) and Bayden Mullholland (14) their best with the willow.
In a big day for the Orr brothers, Billy took 5-23 off 5, with Hopley (3-12 off 5) and Kronholm (2-32 off 4) completing fine all-round games.
In the final game of the round, Wine Country overcame their disappointing loss the previous week, and opened their season account with a ten-wicket thumping of Glendon at Allandale.
Glendon's early season batting woes continued as they were dismissed for 81 batting first, with Anthony Bailey (21), Ji Bailey (16), Joe Druery (11no) and Daniel Higgins (11) providing the majority of their runs.
Luke Jeans was the destroyer for Wine Country, bagging 5-17 off his eight overs, receiving good support from Ben Wood (2-9 off 4) and Wayne Harris (2-11 off 4).
The Wood Ducks reeled in the target inside thirteen overs without losing a wicket, with Andrew Fensom (40no) and Matt Lightfoot (34no) getting the assignment done.
Second Grade
Denman 3/194 (Steve Andrews 78no, John Apps 52, Mark Donnelly 19no, Chris Sowter 13, Hayden Yates 1-15 off 8, Tanveer Singh 1-36 off 6, Fazel Khan 1-31 off 7) defeated Greta-Branxton 10/193 (Lewis Jacobs 56, Wayne Chandler 44, Regan Rolfe 20, Jamie Moore 19, Noah McNamara 15, Hunter Ball 3-26 off 6, John Apps 2-36 off 8, Mark Donnelly 2-32 off 3, Chris Sowter 2-29 off 6).
Wine Country 2/123 (Tyler Wade 78no, Matt Wood 27no, Troy Cameron 2-25 off 4) defeated Glendon/PCH 10/121 (Evan Moss 28, Troy Cameron 26, Xavier Gunn 22, Ethan Bowden 13, Johan Brienhann 6-29 off 5, Tallen Howson 2-19 off 6).
Creeks 7/252 (Chad Solman 103, Ash Borg 53, Mitch Bourke 21, Hayden Bourke 20, Macauley Johnsson 17no, Akhil Keshaboina 3-42 off 8, Kaiden Howson 2-37 off 8) defeated Piranhas 10/213 (Karandeep Maramreddy 72, Jett Lantry 41, Tom Lantry 18, Ryan Fox 17, Akhil Keshaboina 15, Chad Solman 4-36 off 7, Hayden Bourke 2-36 off 7, Mitch Bourke 2-38 off 8).
Bellbird defeated JPC (no details available at time of writing).
Third Grade
Greta-Branxton 4/50 (James Allerton 15, Mal Hedger 13no, Brodie Mills 2-10 off 2) defeated Denman 10/46 (Alex Loredo 11, Jesse Wright 3-7 off 4, Cameron Charnock 2-19 off 5).
Valley 7/255 (Troy Barnett 93, Chris Howard 57, Tate Edwards 32no, Mason Kelly 26, Andrew Blamey 18) defeated Wine Country 10/100 (Brodey Saunders 30, Jason McMichael 16, Reef Cato-Symonds 15, Lachlan Eather 13, Damien Wagstaff3-29 off 8, Chris Howard 3-30 off 6, Ross Burden 3-11 off 5)
Hotel Cessnock 7/124 (Rob Jordan 27, Jordan Field 24no, Joel Butterfield 20, Ben Rowlands 15, Sonny Olsen 2-28 off 5, Lance Lennard 2-10 off 3) defeated Piranhas 10/123 (Lance Lennard 30, Craig Beer 17, Zane White 13, Jordan Field 3-8 off 6, Ashton Williams 2-14 off 6, Dan Field 2-16 off 4).
JPC bye.
Fourth Grade
Greta-Branxton 10/219 (Zach Macbeth 65, Henry Beverley 61, Craig Gillings 24, Ash Waters 19, Chris Atkins 15, Tomas Woods 4-22 off 4, David Scott 2-15 off 4) defeated Supporters 6/144 (Luke Smith 40no, Scott Minter 35, Isaac Minter 17no, Aaron Field 15, Cory Jordan 14, Phil Aughey 3-34 off 8).
Hotel Cessnock 8/234 (Ian McCulloch 57, Dave Cooper 48, Dylan Stoker 36, Paul Robinson 33, Nick Wallace 25, Jacob Edwards 3-34 off 8, David Crosdale 2-33 off 5) defeated 10/164 (Mark Hollis 44, Ethan Rauber 27, Gary Rauber 18, Noah Holt 17, Jonathan Holt 16no, Nick Wallace 4-30 off 8, Matt Blake 2-16 off 6).
Piranhas bye.
Points Tables
First Grade
Piranhas/Bellbird 18, Greta-Branxton 12, PCH 12, Valley/JPC 6*, Wine Country 6, Creeks 0*, Glendon 0*.
* bye received, no points awarded
Second Grade
Denman 18, Bellbird 18, JPC 12, Wine Country 6, Greta-Branxton 6,
Creeks 6, Piranhas 6, Glendon/PCH 0.
Third Grade
Hotel Cessnock 12*, Greta-Branxton 12, Piranhas 12, Wine Country 12,
Valley 6*, JPC 0*, Denman 0.
* bye received, no points awarded
Fourth Grade
Hotel Cessnock 12*, Wine Country 12, Supporters 6*, Greta-Branxton 6,
Piranhas 0*.
* bye received, no points awarded
