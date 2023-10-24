The Advertiser - Cessnock
Greta's new off-leash dog park is open for business

October 24 2023 - 7:00pm
Cr Karen Jackson, Mayor Jay Suvaal and Cr Anne Sander with Jason from Councils Parks and Reserves team at Greta's new dog park. Picture supplied
A new addition to the community is ready to be enjoyed by humans and their pooches, following the completion of the Greta Central Oval off-leash dog park.

