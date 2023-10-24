A new addition to the community is ready to be enjoyed by humans and their pooches, following the completion of the Greta Central Oval off-leash dog park.
The project adding vibrancy to the community's recreational offerings, providing a dynamic space for residents to exercise and socialise their dogs.
The initiative involved fencing for an existing off-leash area, as well as a basic agility course, landscaping and supporting infrastructure.
It also includes improved access to water, comfortable seating, and waste disposal bins.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said he is pleased with the work done by council, supported by the NSW Government.
"The project has provided local residents with the new and updated facilities they've been calling for," he said.
Cr Suvaal said the new dog park is now open for business.
"This project is a testament to our dedication of providing top-notch facilities for our community, including our four-legged friends," he said.
The initiative is part of council's off-leash dog exercise plan (2021).
