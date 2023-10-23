Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions on Monday, October 23 to carry out safety maintenance work at three sites across Cessnock and Kurri Kurri.
Transport for NSW will carry out shot blasting work, a technique used to increase road friction during wet weather conditions and ensure the ongoing safety of motorists.
The maintenance work will be conducted at these three sites:
To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out across all three sites from 7pm to 4.30am on Monday, October 23, weather permitting.
Single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements, portable traffic lights and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists are advised drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
