Cessnock Motorcycle Club celebrates 100 years with anniversary dinner

By Ben Carr
October 24 2023 - 8:50am
Cessnock Motorcycle Club outside E. A. Sternbeck & Son Motor Service Station, and Mrs F. M. Galloway's Refreshment Rooms in 1924. Picture by Barry Howard/Coalfields Local History Association
Members past and present will look back on 100 years of history on Saturday night as the Cessnock Motorcycle Club celebrates their centenary with a special dinner at the Cessnock Leagues Club.

