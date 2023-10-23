Members past and present will look back on 100 years of history on Saturday night as the Cessnock Motorcycle Club celebrates their centenary with a special dinner at the Cessnock Leagues Club.
The famous club has ridden the ups and downs through the years, starting with the birth of speedway and in recent times staging events like the four-day enduro and the Postie Bike Grand Prix.
According to club president Glenn Toner, part of the club's success is the ability to adapt.
"We've been trailblazers in a lot of instances in motorcycling in Australia," he said.
"One of the things I've noticed now more than ever as riders we've never been more spoilt for choice.
"We're not actually competing as such against other clubs it's against businesses that have ride parks.
"In a lot of instances people generally don't want to compete as much anymore, they just want to ride."
The Australian Four-Day Enduro held in 2018 was a recent club highlight, attracting about 2000 visitors to Cessnock to watch a field of 350 riders.
The event came 40 years after the club hosted the first Australian Four-Day Enduro in 1978, founded by legendary club member John Hall. Hall was behind the first International Six-Day Enduro held in Australia, also in Cessnock in 1992.
There's also the list of world champion riders the club has produced including Chad Reed and Toby Price to name a few. Current Australian enduro champion Josh Green has also called the club home.
Toner said Saturday promises to be a special reunion as well as a look back at the club's storied history.
"It's an opportunity to catch up with riders past and present and compare stories," he said. "What we rode and the difficulties we faced.
"It's going to be great to listen to the stories and we've got a mini documentary as well, a one hour documentary, that we're going to be releasing at the event.
"It will be showing interviews with the older riders going through the timeline from the early 50s and prior to current."
The oldest member is Brian Rooney who at 87 won the club's Trenholme Trial in December 2022.
The win was Rooney's second victory in the 160-kilometre event, 65 years after his first triumph.
He joined the club at 17 years old and was granted life membership in 1960 in recognition of his work to establish the Jubilee circuit at South Cessnock.
"When I grow up I want to be like Brian," Toner said, who has been club president on and off for the past 15 years.
"Who doesn't want to be doing what they love at his age? I think he's the poster boy for where we want to be when we get to that time in our life.
"To be able to still be fit and healthy and active enough to be able to participate in something that you truely love I think that's everyone's goal."
