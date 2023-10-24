Winemakers from across the Hunter Valley region have taken home the top prizes at the 2023 Hunter Valley Boutique Winemakers Show.
Thomas Wines, from Pokolbin, took home an impressive five trophies at Friday night's presentation at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley.
Mercer Wines and RidgeView Wines, both from Pokolbin, were also strong contenders, taking home three trophies each.
The prestigious Karl Stockhausen trophy for best white wine of show went to Colvin Wines for their 2013 Limited De Beyers Vineyard Semillon.
The equally as prestigious Dr Ray Healey trophy for best red wine of show went to Lovedale's Gartelmann Wines for their 2018 Wilhelm Shiraz.
The winner of the most successful boutique exhibitor trophy went to Thomas Wines.
An aroma of reds and whites filled the shed at Maitland Showground on October 16 and 17, when more than 320 exhibits were carefully examined by a panel led by chair of judging Neil McGuigan.
Winners at the 2023 Hunter Valley Boutique Winemakers Show:
KARL STOCKHAUSEN TROPHY
Best White Wine of Show
Colvin Wines Pty Limited 2013 De Beyers Vineyard Semillon
DR RAY HEALEY TROPHY
Best Red Wine of Show
Gartelmann Wines 2018 Wilhelm Shiraz
MOST SUCCESSFUL BOUTIQUE EXHIBITOR TROPHY
Thomas Wines
2023 HUNTER VALLEY BOUTIQUE WINEMAKERS SHOW TROPHY WINNERS LIST
CLASS 1 - 2022 SHIRAZ
Thomas Wines - 2022 Sweetwater Ridge Shiraz
CLASS 4 - 2022 DRY RED OTHER VARIETIES OR BLENDS
Peter Drayton Wines - Anomaly 2022 Montepulciano
CLASS 5 - 2021 SHIRAZ
Mercer Wines - 2021 Limited Release Shiraz
CLASS 8 - 2021 DRY RED OTHER VARIETIES OR BLENDS
David Hook Wines - 2021 Barbera
CLASS 9 - OPEN VINTAGE SHIRAZ
Thomas Wines - 2018 Kiss Shiraz
CLASS 13 - MUSEUM DRY RED VARIETAL OR BLEND
Thomas Wines - 2018 Elenay Shiraz
CLASS 14 - 2023 SEMILLON
Briar Ridge Vineyard - 2023 Black Cluster Single Vineyard Semillon
CLASS 16 - 2023 VERDELHO
Saddler's Creek Wines - 2023 Saddler's Verdelho
CLASS 17 - 2023 DRY WHITE OTHER VARIETIES OR BLENDS
Mercer Wines - 2023 Vermentino
CLASS 18 - 2022 SEMILLON
Mercer Wines - 2022 Limited Release Semillon
CLASS 19 - 2022 CHARDONNAY
Briar Ridge Vineyard - 2022 Briar Hill Single Vineyard Chardonnay
CLASS 21 - 2022 DRY WHITE OTHER VARIETIES OR BLENDS
Lisa McGuigan Wines - 2022 Vermentino
CLASS 22 - OPEN VINTAGE SEMILLON
Tinklers Wines - 2019 Reserve Semillon
CLASS 26 - MUSEUM DRY WHITE VARIETAL OR BLEND
Thomas Wines - 2013 Cellar Reserve Braemore Semillon
CLASS 29 - OPEN VINTAGE SWEET WHITE TABLE WINE
Comyns & Co - 2022 Little Sweetie Gruner Veltliner
CLASS 30 - OPEN VINTAGE FORTIFIED WINES
Tinklers Wines - NV UG Muscat
CLASS 31 - 2022 SHIRAZ
RidgeView Wines - 2022 Impressions Shiraz
CLASS 39 - OPEN VINTAGE SHIRAZ
RidgeView Wines - 2018 Impressions Shiraz
CLASS 40 - OPEN VINTAGE CABERNET SAUVIGNON
McLeish Estate Wines - 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
CLASS 43 - MUSEUM DRY RED VARIETAL OR BLEND
Gartelmann Wines - 2018 Wilhelm Shiraz
CLASS 44 - 2023 SEMILLON
Hunters Dream Estate - Directors Reserve 2023 Semillon
CLASS 48 - 2022 SEMILLON
Silkman Wines - 2022 Blackberry Semillon
CLASS 49 - 2022 CHARDONNAY
Talits Estate - 2022 La Reserve Privee Chardonnay
CLASS 52 - OPEN VINTAGE SEMILLON
Colvin Wines - DeBeyers Vineyard 2013 Semillon
CLASS 53 - OPEN VINTAGE CHARDONNAY
RidgeView Wines - 2017 Impressions Chardonnay
CLASS 56 - MUSEUM DRY WHITE VARIETAL OR BLEND
Gartelmann Wines - 2018 Benjamin Semillon 100
