Following Cessnock City Council's recent council meeting, the third round of Visitor Economy Grants have been announced.
The grants are a pivotal part of providing a local economy boost to Cessnock, with the grants supporting initiatives that contribute to economic growth within the local government area.
City of Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal expressed his enthusiasm about the Visitor Economy Grants program.
"Our region has so much to offer, and these grants help us to harness our potential," Cr Suvaal said.
"By strategically supporting projects and events that increase visitation, extend visitor stays, and create job opportunities, we are actively enhancing the economic wellbeing of our community."
The recipients of the latest round of grants include:
For more information about the Visitor Economy Grants and Sponsorship Program, visit: https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Residents/Community-services-and-support/Council-grants-and-club-grants
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.