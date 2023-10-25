Communities and veterans groups in the Cessnock local government area are encouraged to honour the service of local veterans through the $100,000 Anzac Community Grants Program.
The Anzac Community Grants Program provides grants of up to $3,000 for projects that promote appreciation and understanding of the service and sacrifice of military service personnel.
Projects which support activities and services to enhance the wellbeing of the NSW veteran community are also eligible.
Minister for Veterans, David Harris said the NSW Government was pleased to make funding available for projects that honour former and current serving personnel and their service to communities.
"We all need to be reminded of the importance of projects that broaden the understanding of Australian military efforts and peacekeeping contributions," he said.
"We also need to honour and support our veterans and those who currently serve."
Applications are open to individuals and not-for-profit organisations, including local government authorities, ex-service and non-government organisations and educational institutions.
Grants cover four categories including local community historical research and education, preservation or display of war memorabilia, public commemorative events and support to members of the NSW veteran community.
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr said he encourages all RSL Anzac committees, community organisations and not-for-profits to apply for the funding.
"Previous successful projects have included funding for Anzac Day services and placing individual plaques for service men and women on a World War II Bench of Remembrance located at Kearsley," he said.
The current grant round closes at 5pm on November 11 2023.
More information and details on how to apply can be accessed via www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/grants.
