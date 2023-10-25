The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Veterans groups encouraged to apply for Anzac Grants

By Staff Reporters
October 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The World War II Bench of Remembrance at Kearsley is a previous successful project. Picture supplied
The World War II Bench of Remembrance at Kearsley is a previous successful project. Picture supplied

Communities and veterans groups in the Cessnock local government area are encouraged to honour the service of local veterans through the $100,000 Anzac Community Grants Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.