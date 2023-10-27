The Advertiser - Cessnock
Sharyn Munro to talk about 'Peeping through my fingers'

By Staff Reporters
October 27 2023 - 2:30pm
The 'Peeping through my fingers; stories by Sharyn Munro' cover and Sharyn Munro. Pictures supplied.
Accomplished author and activist Sharyn Munro will visit Cessnock City Library in November to talk about her first fiction book Peeping through my fingers.

