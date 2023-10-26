The Advertiser - Cessnock
Changed traffic conditions for Cessnock Stomp Festival

By Staff Reporters
October 26 2023 - 11:02am
Vincent Street at Cessnock will be a hive of activity on Sunday, October 29 which means changed traffic conditions. Picture supplied
Vincent Street at Cessnock will be a hive of activity on Sunday, October 29 which means changed traffic conditions. Picture supplied

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this weekend on Vincent Street at Cessnock for the annual Stomp Festival.

