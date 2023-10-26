Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this weekend on Vincent Street at Cessnock for the annual Stomp Festival.
The Cessnock Stomp Festival will be held on Sunday, October 29 from 8.30am to 4.30pm.
For the safety of event participants and motorists, Vincent Street will be closed between Wollombi Road and Hall Street from 2am to 10pm on October 29 2023, to allow for event set up and pack down.
During the closure, the following detours will be in place. For motorists travelling:
There will be increased pedestrian activity as people make their way to and from the events, so motorists are reminded to slow down and exercise caution.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
