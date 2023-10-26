The Advertiser - Cessnock
Clayton Barr: Raising the Barr | Great news for fans of local radio

By Cessnock Mp Clayton Barr
October 26 2023 - 1:00pm
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP. File picture
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP. File picture

Volunteer Community Radio 2CHR Central Hunter Radio is now streaming their programs online, so you can listen on the computer, phone or smart device wherever you are.

