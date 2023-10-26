Volunteer Community Radio 2CHR Central Hunter Radio is now streaming their programs online, so you can listen on the computer, phone or smart device wherever you are.
2CHR has been broadcasting to the central Hunter region since the 1990s.
On a clear day the 2CHR programs could be heard as far afield as the Upper Hunter, Newcastle and the Central Coast.
Get the stream from 2CHR website http://www.2chr.org or use the apps from iHeart Radio, Community Radio Plus or myTuner Radio.
2CHR serves the community by providing national and international news, local weather, traffic, and emergency reports as well as regular interviews and a community noticeboard weekdays from 9am to midday.
PREPARE FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY IN A TOUGH BUSH FIRE SEASON
We are already seeing glimpses of the fire season ahead.
It looks like being a hot dry summer and it seems there is plenty of fire fuel laying around in our bush land.
I urge people to check around their own home to make sure that potential fire fuel is not going to put your home at risk.
Clear your roof gutters of leaves, tidy up those piles of branches that might be sitting in garden beds, cut back branches that might be hanging over your buildings and if possible try to make sure that you have a hose long enough, and taps, to get around your whole yard.
And finally, download the new and upgraded App for your smart device, HazardsNearMe, which replaces the old FiresNearMe app.
In other news:
