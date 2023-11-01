CHRISTMAS MARKETS: BIMBADGEN ESTATE
Homegrown Markets are returning to Bimdadgen Estate on Sunday, November 26 for its Christmas markets, with more than 100 local-made stalls and street food markets. The markets will be on from 10am to 2pm. Bimbadgen Estate also has an onsite car park.
AUTHOR TALK: CESSNOCK CITY LIBRARY
Accomplished author and activist Sharyn Munro will visit Cessnock City Library on Thursday, November 16 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm to talk about her first fiction book Peeping through my fingers. Her fourth book, Peeping is a collection of short stories linked by brief commentaries on her own evolving life.
POSTIE BIKE GRAND PRIX: CESSNOCK
The streets of the Cessnock will soon be reverberating to the sounds of 110cc Postie bikes chasing glory when the Cessnock Mitsubishi Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix speeds back into the heart of town on Sunday, November 5. General spectator admission is free.
SOLIDARITY BREAKFAST: CESSNOCK LEAGUES CLUB
Cessnock Leagues Club will host a Solidarity Breakfast for Domestic Violence Awareness on Tuesday, November 14. Funds raised at the breakfast will go to the Cessnock Domestic and Family Violence Network (CDFVN) in the lead-up to its major event, Cessnock Walks Kawuma (which will take place on November 29). Tickets are $30 per person, including a hot plated breakfast, tea and coffee, and a $5 donation to the CDFVN and are on sale now at www.stickytickets.com.au/mk75q.
SYDNEY HOTSHOTS: WESTON DISTRICT WORKERS CLUB
The Sydney Hotshots are returning to the Hunter Valley, with their next show scheduled at Weston District Workers Club on Saturday, November 18. The live show, which is complete with high-powered dance routines, spectacular lighting and fabulous costumes will kick off at 7.30pm for two hours of fun. Purchase your tickets online via Eventbrite or purchase your tickets at Weston District Workers Club.
SCONE TIME: MARTHAVILLE
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
CAROLS IN THE PARK: CESSNOCK SPORTSGROUND
Cessnock's much-loved Carols in the Park returns on Friday, December 1 at Cessnock Showground. Country music star and local resident Tara Naysmith will return to the Carols stage in 2023 as host. Santa's Little Helpers, a 14-piece band are also back for another year of musical magic. Gates open at 5pm with the Carols performances from 6:30pm, followed by fireworks from 9pm.
