The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Your local guide to what's on in Cessnock this November

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
November 2 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homegrown Markets return to Bimbadgen for their Christmas markets in November.
Homegrown Markets return to Bimbadgen for their Christmas markets in November.

CHRISTMAS MARKETS: BIMBADGEN ESTATE

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.