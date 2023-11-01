Cessnock Leagues Club will host a Solidarity Breakfast for Domestic Violence Awareness on Tuesday, November 14. Funds raised at the breakfast will go to the Cessnock Domestic and Family Violence Network (CDFVN) in the lead-up to its major event, Cessnock Walks Kawuma (which will take place on November 29). Tickets are $30 per person, including a hot plated breakfast, tea and coffee, and a $5 donation to the CDFVN and are on sale now at www.stickytickets.com.au/mk75q.