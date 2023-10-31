There was not a cloud in the sky when Cessnock's annual Stomp Festival stomped back into town on Sunday.
About 20,000 people flocked to Vincent Street to soak up the sun, while sampling the Hunter's best wine, beer and spirits and enjoying live music, markets and activities for the whole family.
It was Stomp's sixth year and Cessnock Business Chamber president Clint Ekert said the committee was very happy with how the event came together.
"We had stunning weather, everyone was there to enjoy the day and have a good time, and that's what they did," he said.
"I am extremely proud of not only my team around me, but of our town."
Local businesses who opened on the day were a hive of activity, including Arthur's Pantry.
Arthur's Pantry owner Blake Gontier said Stomp was a great opportunity to showcase what Cessnock and the Hunter Valley has to offer visitors and neighbouring communities.
"Our town is filled with amazing food and wine venues that signifies the true meaning of hospitality," he said.
The Cessnock Stomp Festival brings in a much-needed economic boost to the region, injecting approximately $5 million into the local economy.
"Events like the Stomp Festival are about showcasing what Cessnock has to offer," Mr Ekert said.
"Cessnock is a unique mix of businesses that you don't find in every main street."
There was also plenty of grape stomping on the day, with stompers from far and wide stomping on the cold white grapes from Drayton's Family Wines.
"We had a wide array of stompers from young to young a heart and from small in stature to Dan Repacholi," Mr Ekert said.
