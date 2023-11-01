For Year 12 Cessnock High School student Grace Swinton, she is following the career path of a former student, one who is now her boss and mentor.
Grace who has gained early entry at the University of Newcastle for a Bachelor of Business and Commerce, will also be starting her traineeship at a Cessnock-based accounting firm in January.
Former student and now director of Fiducia Wealth, Tye Olsen approached Cessnock High School's head of mathematics Ian Atkinson to see whether any current Year 12 students were interested in the accounting profession.
"Grace put her hand up so we did a formal interview and Grace was a brilliant candidate, she ticked all the boxes," Mr Olsen said.
Mr Atkinson said he was quite pleased to offer Grace as a potential candidate for Mr Olsen's business.
"It makes me very proud to see successful students come back and support students who are very successful themselves and where that can lead them is really fulfilling," he said.
Principal of Cessnock High School Peter Riley said it also made him proud to have successful ex students come back and support current students.
"To be getting these opportunities from past students who are still compassionate about our school gives the school a generational link which is possible because of quality relationships with our teachers," he said.
Mr Olsen who did his accounting traineeship in Newcastle said he wishes he had an opportunity like Grace when he finished Year 12.
"I did my traineeship in Newcastle so it was quite draining to have to travel for my traineeship on top of uni," he said.
Grace who has now finished her HSC exams said she is feeling excited about her future.
"It is definitely good to have a secure position for my future," she said.
Even though she never expected to pursue a career in accounting, Grace said it is definitely something she is passionate about.
"I will definitely miss Cessnock High School, I'll miss seeing my friends and favourite teachers everyday," she said.
Mr Riley said he is thrilled to see that Grace's hard work has paid off.
"Grace has been a model student, the top of our leadership team as well so she is a role model to everyone in the school," he said.
"It's great to see that there is a reward for her at the end of all her hard work and that you don't have to leave town to achieve."
Mr Olsen said his business partner Joel who is a former Mount View student also hired a Mount View student a few years ago.
"It's great that we are able to offer these young people an opportunity in their hometown," he said.
