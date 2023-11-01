The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Our People

Former Cessnock High student Tye Olsen recruits Grace to his accounting team

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
November 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock High School's head of mathematics Ian Atkinson, Year 12 student Grace Swinton, business owner Tye Olsen and Cessnock High School principal Peter Riley. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Cessnock High School's head of mathematics Ian Atkinson, Year 12 student Grace Swinton, business owner Tye Olsen and Cessnock High School principal Peter Riley. Picture by Laura Rumbel

For Year 12 Cessnock High School student Grace Swinton, she is following the career path of a former student, one who is now her boss and mentor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.