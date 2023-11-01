The NSW Government has announced that sport clubs in Cessnock and across NSW can now apply for more funding under the Local Sport Grant Program.
The program provides $4.65 million funding to NSW sporting organisations with $50,000 available per Electorate and grants up to $20,000 available to individual clubs.
In 2022/2023, $3.5 million was awarded for 592 projects, including development clinics, uniforms, and sporting equipment.
Previous grant program recipients have included Fernances Creek Riding Club, Cessnock Amateur Swim Club, Kurri Kurri Minor Rugby League Club, Mt Sugarloaf Croquet Club Inc, Cessnock Minor Rugby League and Cessnock Rugby League Football Club Incorporated.
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr said the program focuses on increasing participation in sport through events, development programs and facilities.
"Across our community, sport plays a crucial role in bringing people together and we need to ensure functional resources and facilities are available for participants and spectators," he said.
"The grants have been used recently to fund everything from sporting events, installation of a scoreboard, programs, spectator seating, equipment and to improve storage and facilities."
Mr Barr encourages all eligible sporting clubs to put in their applications for the grants.
Applications for the 2023/2024 Local Sport Grant Program close at 1pm on Monday, November 27 2023.
For further information visit: www.sport.nsw.gov.au/local-sport-grant-program
