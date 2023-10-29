Week four of the combined Cessnock and Singleton Districts Cricket competition was played last Saturday, with some wet weather late in the week unfortunately not allowing a handful of games to be played.
In the only first grade game to get on, Greta-Branxton kept Creeks' winless start to the season going by defeating them by 43 runs at Miller Park.
After being sent in to bat, Greta-Branxton posted a competitive 9-184 from their forty overs, with Connor Thomson (55) posting his second half century of the season already. He was well supported by Chris Murray (27), Mark Bercini (23), Joey Butler (19) and Patrick Andrews (17no). Jarrod Campbell was the pick of the Creeks attack with 3-24 off 7, with Daniel Tracey (2-35 off 8) and Macauley Johnsson (2-31 off 6) picking up a brace of wickets each.
Creeks were all in the 34th over in reply for 141. Opener Chris Unicomb led the way and looked really solid for his 32, but succumbed to a knee injury and unfortunately had to retire hurt.
Chad Solman (21), Hayden Bourke (20) and Daniel Wojcikewycz (15) all made starts, while for the Blues Jamie Moore kept the Creeks batsmen guessing with 4-39 off 7.4, with Patrick Andrews (2-23 off 8) and out-of-retirement Darren Thomson (2-43 off 8) also taking wickets.
The other scheduled top grade matches between Glendon and Valley/JPC at Howe Park, and Wine Country and Piranhas/Bellbird at Allandale were both washed out.
Second Grade
Piranhas 10/172 (Ben Hipwell 77, Aaron Zechel 48, Koby Brown 3-3-11 off 8, Johan Briedenhann 3-66 off 8, Wayne Harris 2-15 off 5.5) defeated Wine Country 10/146 (Oscar Vaughan 46, Lachlan Marino 32, Koby Brown 25no, Aaron Zechel 3-39 off 8, Ben Hipwell 2-23 off 8, Lucas Zechel 2-8 off 2.4).
JPC 3/62 (Lyle Banks 17, Ethan Bowden 14, Siaan Carman 3-10 off 5, Brad Driscoll 2-13 off 5, Dave Moorcroft 2-8 off 2.4) defeated Glendon/PCH 10/61 (Rhys Giles 29, Andrew Knox 24no, Xavier Gunn 2-23 off 3.4).
Bellbird 8/63 (Jon Schatz 14, Nic Siers 12no, Mark Donnelly 4-19 off 7, Peter Mills 2-11 off 6, Jackson Ball 2-14 off 6) defeated Denman 10/59 (Mark Donnelly, Tim Hewitt 12, Daniel Burford 4-20 off 8, Jack Swift 3-16 off 4.5, 3-16 off 4.5, Stef Durie 2-15 off 5).
Greta-Branxton defeated Creeks by forfeit.
Third Grade
Wine Country 10/178 (Brody Saunders 57, Martin Ashton 41, John Cato-Symonds, Lachlan Eather 16, Scott Burgess 2-35 off 8, Lance Lennard 2-22 off 8, Seth Simmonds 2-28 off 4) defeated Piranhas 10/138 (Mark White 32, Andrew Beer 27, Lochie Lennard 20, Dylan Knipe 15, Jason McMichael 3-21 off 6.1, Riley Rees 2-21 off 4, Tom Vaughan 2-6 off 1).
JPC 10/169 (James Shoulders 34, Jimmy Moore 33, Daniel Thrift 27, Jonah Andrews 17, Ross Burden 3-20 off 5, Preston Miller 2-34 off 7, Mason Kelly 2-35 off 5, Chris Howard 2-41 off 8) defeated Valley 10/91 (Chris Howard 27, Nathan Bagnall 25, Troy Barnett 15, Daniel Thrift 5-32 off 8, James Shoulders 3-18 off 2.5).
Greta-Branxton vs Hotel Cessnock at Miller 2 washed out.
Denman bye.
Fourth Grade
Hotel Cessnock vs Piranhas at Drain Oval washed out.
Wine Country vs Supporters at Baddeley 2 washed out.
Greta-Branxton bye.
Points Tables
First Grade
Piranhas/Bellbird 21, Greta-Branxton 18, PCH 12*, Valley/JPC 9*, Wine Country 9, Glendon 3*, Creeks 0*.
* bye received, no points awarded
Second Grade
Bellbird 24, JPC 18, Denman 18, Piranhas 12, Greta-Branxton 12, Wine
Country 6, Creeks 6, Glendon/PCH 0.
Third Grade
Wine Country 18, Hotel Cessnock 15*, Greta-Branxton 15, Piranhas 12, Valley 6*, JPC 6*, Denman 0*.
* bye received, no points awarded
Fourth Grade
Hotel Cessnock 15*, Wine Country 15, Supporters 9*, Greta-Branxton 6*, Piranhas 3*.
* bye received, no points awarded
The Summit Cessnock District Cricket Association's John Bull Shield representative team commenced its season on the right foot with a 92-run victory over Singleton at Howe Park last Sunday in what is now an intra Coalfields District grudge match.
Cessnock were asked to bat first on a deck that still had a little moisture in it. They were reeling at 8-100, until genuine all-rounder Patrick Andrews (66no) resurrected proceedings with a timely maiden half-century at the top level.
Earlier in the innings Chris Murray made a patient 37, as did skipper Joey Butler with 12, while Zac Kronholm (13) and Jack Knight (10no) played important support roles at the end of the innings.
Cessnock managed to bat their mandatory 50 overs to close off at a respectable 9-189. Barton Jones was Singleton's best with the four-piece with 4-31 off 10, with Brandon Carman (1-33 off 6), Hayden Moorcroft (1-34 off 9), Archit Bele (1-39 off 10), Cooper Bailey (1-24 off 10) and Mason Knodler (1-23 off 5) all picking up a wicket each.
Singleton lost regular wickets in reply, and were eventually all out in the 31st over for 97.
Cult hero Mewa Jeetarwal led the way wih 38, with Shane Givney (17) and skipper Clint Ratatagia (10) making starts.
Luke Sweeney was Cessnock's pick of the attack with 4-26 off 9.3, with fellow "Bellfish" bowlers Zac Kronholm (3-18 off 6) and Matthew Hopley (3-23 off 9) playing vital roles with the four-piece.
Round Two of the prestigious competition continues this Sunday, with Cessnock hosting Maitland at Branxton's Miller Park, with Singleton travelling to Scone to take on Upper Hunter.
