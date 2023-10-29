The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock win John Bull Shield opener as Greta Branxton beat Creeks

By Mark Bercini
October 30 2023 - 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greta-Branxton's Connor Thomson (55) notched his second half century of the season against Creeks at Miller Park. Picture by Greg Andrews
Greta-Branxton's Connor Thomson (55) notched his second half century of the season against Creeks at Miller Park. Picture by Greg Andrews

Week four of the combined Cessnock and Singleton Districts Cricket competition was played last Saturday, with some wet weather late in the week unfortunately not allowing a handful of games to be played.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.