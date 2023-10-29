After being sent in to bat, Greta-Branxton posted a competitive 9-184 from their forty overs, with Connor Thomson (55) posting his second half century of the season already. He was well supported by Chris Murray (27), Mark Bercini (23), Joey Butler (19) and Patrick Andrews (17no). Jarrod Campbell was the pick of the Creeks attack with 3-24 off 7, with Daniel Tracey (2-35 off 8) and Macauley Johnsson (2-31 off 6) picking up a brace of wickets each.