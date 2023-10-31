For regulars of Soupzon, they are getting to taste foods from around the world, thanks to Hunter Valley chef Ramon Azavedo.
A chef at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley, Mr Azavedo has been cooking up a storm for the past three and a half years for Cessnock volunteer organisation Soupzon.
Mr Azavedo said he remembers the first day that he stopped by Cessnock Baptist Church Hall where Soupzon operates out of on Monday and Wednesday nights.
"I knew the minute I stepped foot in there that I wanted to cook dishes for them to bring to the church on Monday nights," he said.
"The first time I cooked for them I didn't know what they would like so I made pasta."
Another signature dish of his is Brazilian hot dogs, which is packed with plenty of flavour.
"It's a simple and easy dish but they all really enjoy it," Mr Azavedo said.
"The first time I made the Brazilian hot dogs for them, they loved it."
Mr Azavedo said if the kitchen at Rydges ever has any leftover ingredients, they often donate it to him so he can cook dishes for the people who attend Soupzon for a meal.
On the weeks, he doesn't receive ingredients from Rydges, Mr Azavedo buys the ingredients himself and said to him the money isn't important.
"To me it's all about making some nice food for those in need," he said.
The service currently provides hot meals four nights a week for those sleeping rough, homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
