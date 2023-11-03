The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Construction has started for new Vincent Street McDonald's

By Laura Rumbel
November 3 2023 - 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McDonald's South Cessnock will be fitted with modern décor and will be located at 217-219 Vincent Street.
McDonald's South Cessnock will be fitted with modern décor and will be located at 217-219 Vincent Street.

Since 1990, there has only been one McDonald's slinging burgers in Cessnock, but that is about to change with construction starting on a second restaurant at South Cessnock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.