Since 1990, there has only been one McDonald's slinging burgers in Cessnock, but that is about to change with construction starting on a second restaurant at South Cessnock.
The new McDonald's site will create more than 200 jobs for local construction workers and restaurant employees.
It will also inject more than $5.8 million into the local economy.
Operations Manager for McDonald's South Cessnock Matthew Watson said they are excited to have a new restaurant coming to Cessnock South.
"McDonald's South Cessnock is committed to playing an active role in the local community through providing jobs, training and development opportunities, as well as supporting local charities and groups that are important to our customers and people," he said.
"We really value the community and understand the role that we play within the community."
Mr Watson said McDonald's South Cessnock are really proud supporters of the Cessnock Goannas.
"The additional McDonald's restaurant will definitely help not only supporting the Cessnock Goannas but other sporting groups and local charities," he said.
The current McDonald's site located at the corner of Allandale Road and Ferguson Street has 170 staff members and Mr Watson said the new site will provide an additional 120 staff members.
"The demand is there and we would like to continue hiring more people within the community," he said.
McDonald's South Cessnock will be fitted with modern décor and feature a dual lane drive thru and McCafé for customers to enjoy.
The new McDonald's site will be located at 217-219 Vincent Street, Cessnock South and is expected to open to the public in April next year.
McHappy Day is also fast approaching on Saturday, November 18 and Mr Watson encourages the Cessnock community to show their support for an amazing charity.
"We're very proud to be associated with the Ronald McDonald House Charities," he said.
For every Big Mac sold on November 18, $2 will go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities, and this year McDonald's is chasing a fundraising goal of five million dollars.
"We're trying to get as many people down to the restaurants as we can to support an amazing cause," Mr Watson said.
