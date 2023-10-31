Students from Mount View High School battled it out for a speedy victory at the NSW F1 in Schools State Finals on October 19 at Sydney Motorsports Park.
Mount View High School had one team in the cadet division, and one team in the development class division.
Computer and F1 in Schools coordinator at Mount View High School Mark Bassett said the formula one in schools challenge is the world's largest competition.
"Each year Mount View High School has been represented at the regional and the state finals since about 2004," he said.
Mount View's cadet team Silver Stallion was named NSW State Champion and won awards for Best Engineered Car and Best Team Poster.
Mount View also had a team in the development class division, Arrow Dynamics, who came away with awards for Best Engineered Car, Best Manufactured Car, Fastest Lap, Knockout Racing Champion and Grand Prix Race Champion.
The team of five getting offered a wildcard entry to the Australian Championships in Adelaide next March.
Year 8 student Payton Burke who was the manufacturing engineer for Arrow Dynamics said he had nervous butterflies in his stomach on the trip to Sydney.
"I was especially nervous when we had to speak in front of all the judges, but in the end I was so glad to be a part of my team and to do the things I love," he said.
Fellow team mate Kaleb Floyd who had the role of design engineer said he also felt a mix of emotions at the finals.
"The work we need to complete to get to the National Finals is tenfold, and will require more work than we have ever needed to do," he said.
With a keen interest for a future in engineering, Kaleb said he loves participating in F1 in Schools due to it being a bridge to the world of engineering.
Mr Bassett said the teams did their school proud with their confidence and enthusiasm.
"Arrow Dynamics have their eyes set on the world finals and I hope the boys enjoy their journey and meet their expectations competing in the world's largest STEM competition," he said.
"We would like to thank our local sponsors for their support and encouragement as well the school for supporting our students as they represent NSW in March 2024."
