The Calvary Cessnock Ladies Auxiliary was originally formed in 1963 to provide a kiosk service at the former Allandale Hospital which was to become Calvary Retirement Community.
Made up of mainly retirees, the group has also worked tirelessly raising much-needed funds for Calvary Cessnock.
The group of ladies haven't been visiting Calvary since 2020 but have still been supplying funds at Christmas and Easter time, with this year being their last.
Calvary is now farewelling the ladies auxiliary which, for more than 60 years, has meant so much to the retirement village.
Leisure and Lifestyle Co-Coordinator at Calvary Cessnock Kate Walker said the ladies dedication and passion for the aged care sector has not gone unnoticed.
"They are very missed here at Calvary and they have each played a massive role in our community," she said.
"Calvary would like to personally thank each of the ladies for their friendship, time and support."
