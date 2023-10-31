SwimVac is returning to Cessnock pool this summer and interested community members are encouraged to book their spot today.
Royal Life Saving's SwimVAC program is a fun and beneficial swimming and water safety holiday program delivered over five or ten days of intensive swimming lessons.
Aligned to the National Swimming and Water Safety Framework, SwimVAC programs demonstrate nationally recognised swimming and water safety benchmarks teaching swimming and personal safety skills to children of all skill abilities.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said learning to swim and learning about water safety is important and fun.
"Everyone should learn how to swim," he said.
"Cessnock Pool is hosting a wide range of sessions to cover pre, primary and early high school age children of all swimming ability levels."
SwimVAC is targeted at children from three to fourteen years of age, with the aim of getting as many children as possible to the six and twelve years old national benchmarks for swimming and water safety.
The nationally accredited program will run on weekdays between January 8 to 19 next year, with a range of flexible classes to suit any child's needs and level of swimming experience.
Visit the SwimVac website to learn more and click on the 'Book Now' button to confirm your child's spot in the program.
