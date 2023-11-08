With less than fifty sleeps until Christmas, Cessnock City Council is providing businesses in the local government area with the opportunity to win a $500, $300 or $200 gift card for displaying their Christmas spirit.
Businesses are encouraged to decorate their shopfronts with Christmas themes and decorated trees.
Competition winners will be selected by Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal, who said he is looking forward to seeing local businesses embrace the spirit of the season.
"It would be wonderful to see local businesses decorating their spaces and lining our shopping districts with festive cheer," he said.
Cr Suvaal will be awarding first, second and third place trophies and gift card prizes to the top three displays.
"I can't wait to see your amazing displays and hope all our community show their support for our local retailers across the Cessnock area," he said.
However, it's not only businesses that can participate in the competition, but their customers too.
Customers can post a selfie with the Christmas display at their favourite local shop to Facebook, and tag the business and Cessnock City Council to be in the running for another three gift vouchers.
Make sure to set the post to public so people can see it, as the three posts with the most likes will win themselves a voucher to spend at local shops.
Participating businesses need to register by emailing economic.development@cessnock.nsw.gov.au and include their business name, address, and a picture of their display.
For more information, keep an eye on the Cessnock City Council and Advance Greater Cessnock Facebook pages.
