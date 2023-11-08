The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Decorate your business this Christmas season to win

By Staff Reporters
November 8 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Economic Development and Tourism Manager Tony Chadwick with Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal. Picture supplied
Economic Development and Tourism Manager Tony Chadwick with Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal. Picture supplied

With less than fifty sleeps until Christmas, Cessnock City Council is providing businesses in the local government area with the opportunity to win a $500, $300 or $200 gift card for displaying their Christmas spirit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.