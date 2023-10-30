A six off the last ball of the day ensured Kurri Weston Mulbring (KWM) and City United shared the points in an enthralling MDCA first grade encounter on Sunday.
With wet weather reducing the match to a one-day game, the Warriors and City United finished on 257 at Kurri Central Oval.
Power hitting by the home side's Liam Dalibozek, including two maximums from the final two balls of the match, helped the Warriors to a share of the points. KWM sit equal first in Maitland's first grade competition, sharing top spot with Thornton.
After winning the toss and batting, City United again built their innings around top order gun Josh Trappel (154) who notched a second century in as many weeks.
Trappel and opener Ricky Dent combined for a 155 run partnership, Dent playing the anchor role with Trappel the aggressor scoring at better than a run a ball.
Opening bowler Jacob Simmons claimed the early wicket of Karl Bowd, finishing with 2/51 from nine overs while captain Sam Dalibozek (2/39 from six overs) chipped in with two late wickets.
Tasked with chasing a sizeable target and fresh off scoring a century last round, Warriors batter Steve Abel (81) combined for an opening partnership of 157 with Tyler Power (77).
Tim Burton (4/84 from 16) and Dusty Callaghan (3/75 from 15) were the pick of the City United bowlers.
In other matches, Thornton made light work of Raymond Terrace at King Park. Sent into bat, the Lions were immediately under pressure at 2/14 before Daniel Harden (25) and captain Daniel Upward (43) set about rescuing the innings.
Once Harden fell the home side lost wickets at regular intervals - skittled for 92 in 49 overs. Elliott Thompson (3/25 from 12) was the pick of the Thunder bowlers.
Thornton chased the small total down in the 28th over for the loss of two wickets, captain Matt Gabriel (39 n.o) top scoring.
Eastern Suburbs opened their account at Morpeth Oval with a staring performance by Jett Lee (5/36 from 12) setting up a five wicket win against Tenambit Morpeth.
The Bulls were sent in and found themselves in early trouble before Tobia Van Den Heever (55), Mebin Liby (39) and Cameron Wynn (28 n.o) got the score to 183. The Griffins chased the total down comfortably, Lachlan Wishart (73) the standout.
Western Suburbs' match against Northern Suburbs at Coronation Oval was abandoned due to wet weather.
