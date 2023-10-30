The Advertiser - Cessnocksport
Home/Sport/Cricket

MDCA: Kurri Weston Mulbring and City United play thrilling tie

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
October 30 2023 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warriors batter Tyler Power combined with Steve Abel for an opening run stand of 157 against City United on Sunday. Picture by KWM Cricket Club
Warriors batter Tyler Power combined with Steve Abel for an opening run stand of 157 against City United on Sunday. Picture by KWM Cricket Club

A six off the last ball of the day ensured Kurri Weston Mulbring (KWM) and City United shared the points in an enthralling MDCA first grade encounter on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from AFL
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.