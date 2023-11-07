Cessnock High School's memories and achievements of 2023 have been immortalised with the publication of the annual Black Diamond magazine.
A team of seven students from years 8, 9, 10 and 11 worked on this year's edition, which was launched on November 6.
The Black Diamond was published from 1935 to 2014, then revived in 2021 after a seven-year absence.
This year's event was the second year Cessnock High School hosted a launch event, which provides an opportunity for the school to acknowledge the contributions of its sponsors.
Representatives of the school's P&C, Calvary Retirement Communities, Creightons Funeral Services and Cessnock Leagues Club were all in attendance.
English teacher and magazine coordinator Lauren Hayes said the event is a great opportunity for the community to come together in celebration of a decades-long tradition.
"We hope we can continue this for many years to come," she said.
Magazine student Adelaide Russ said she always enjoys representing Cessnock High School with pride.
"It is always great to see our returning sponsors, and meeting new people," she said.
It has been an exciting year for the Black Diamond magazine, with another 100 plus page edition.
The magazine team also received a School Achievement Award at the 2023 Cessnock Community of Great Public Schools (CCGPS) Education Week awards.
This year's cover of the Black Diamond magazine was designed by Auntie Kerrie Roberts and it reflects local symbols that represent the journey of Cessnock High School and their feeder primary schools.
The cover was designed to show Cessnock High School as a place of celebration and where many mobs come together.
Ms Hayes said they are so proud of the staff, students and school community who have collaborated on this year's magazine.
"We are grateful to our principal Peter Riley for his continued support of the project," she said.
