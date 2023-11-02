Cessnock Library is inviting the community to join seasoned beekeeper, urban farmer and co-host of the 'Bee Therapy' podcast, Dani Lloyd Prichard for an informative discussion on all things bees.
Dani will be providing insights into beekeeping, the current state of bees in the Hunter Valley and how to lure them to your garden at his talk on Thursday, November 9, from 10.30am to 12pm.
Library Services Co-ordinator Rose-marie Walters said this unique event is one not to bee missed.
"We're lucky to have someone of Dani's calibre presenting to us on this topical subject," she said.
Ms Walters said with Dani's expertise and knowledge, attendees will gain the know-how to create a buzzing environment for pollinators in their garden.
"Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the leading local experts on beekeeping," she said.
Bookings are essential. To reserve your spot, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries or call Cessnock Library on 4993 4399 or Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.