Beekeeper to discuss bees in the Hunter Valley at library talk

By Staff Reporters
November 2 2023 - 11:00am
Attend Cessnock Library on November 9 to hear from seasoned beekeeper, Dani Lloyd Prichard. Picture supplied
Cessnock Library is inviting the community to join seasoned beekeeper, urban farmer and co-host of the 'Bee Therapy' podcast, Dani Lloyd Prichard for an informative discussion on all things bees.

