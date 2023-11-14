The Advertiser - Cessnock
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Latest News
Our History

Hunter Valley's passion for cycling dates back 116 years

By Kimberly O'Sullivan
November 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cessnock District Bicycle Club was formed in 1907. Picture supplied
The Cessnock District Bicycle Club was formed in 1907. Picture supplied

The passion for cycling has a long and strong history in the Hunter going back 116 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.