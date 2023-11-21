The Advertiser - Cessnock
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Latest News
Our Business

Sloan's Dance Academy celebrates 20 years of its Cessnock studio

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sloan's Dance Academy celebrates 20 years of dance in Cessnock. Picture supplied
Sloan's Dance Academy celebrates 20 years of dance in Cessnock. Picture supplied

Kelly Sloan Egan first opened the doors to Sloan's Dance Academy in 2004, and 20 years on, she has shared her passion for dance with thousands of Hunter dancers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.