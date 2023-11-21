Kelly Sloan Egan first opened the doors to Sloan's Dance Academy in 2004, and 20 years on, she has shared her passion for dance with thousands of Hunter dancers.
The dance school which is located at Vincent Street, Cessnock continues to foster a loving environment for dancers to express themselves in 2023.
Ms Sloan Egan said she feels so proud and honoured to have shared the love of dance with so many dancers in 20 years.
"It is a privilege to watch the 3-year-old student stay with me each week learning and loving the art of dance for five, ten or fifteen years," she said.
"It certainly builds an amazing bond with your students and this is the most rewarding part of it all."
Ms Sloan Egan said there have been plenty of highlights in the dance school's 20 years, including their very first international trip to the World Championships in Germany in 2016.
But above all, she said the greatest memories are made at their annual dance concerts.
"Each and every student has their time to shine and grow not only as dancers but as young people building confidence and courage," she said.
At their recent 20 year celebration, Ms Sloan Egan said more than 50 ex dancers were in attendance.
"Some of our original students who came as honorary guests spoke to our audience and current students about how dance impacted their lives," she said.
"The tears were flowing and I am so proud of each and every student who passed through the studio doors."
Sloan's Dance Academy pride themselves on quality technique and offering a loving studio for students to express themselves and Ms Sloan Egan said they will continue to do this for as many years as they can.
"We have the best and most qualified teachers to continue to build our dance community in the Cessnock and surrounding areas," she said.
For Ms Sloan Egan personally, she will also continue to build dancers for the international stage.
"We have so much local talent that is at a world class level and offering this opportunity to all local dancers is something I am very passionate about and will continue to do," she said.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.