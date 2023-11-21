Cessnock City Council is kicking off their annual Christmas Gift Appeal, for those doing it tough this Christmas season.
Residents are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items, which can be dropped off at Cessnock and Kurri Kurri Libraries or council's administration building on Vincent Street, Cessnock.
This year, council is working with ten local organisations, who will deliver the donations to those doing it tough across the community.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal encourages people to give what they can to help those who are less fortunate, in the lead up to the festive season.
"The true spirit of Christmas is found in giving to others, and I'm encouraging members of the community with the capacity to give, to get behind this wonderful initiative that helps to bring joy to those less fortunate across the Cessnock LGA," he said.
"By collaborating with such a diverse group means we can further spread our reach to deliver to those in need in time for Christmas."
All donations to this year's Christmas Appeal will be distributed to the following community organisations:
Donations will be accepted until Wednesday, December 6.
For health and safety reasons, all donations must be new and unwrapped.
