The countdown to summer is officially on, and as the silly season ramps up, so too does the number of exciting upcoming events and activities.
We had a great turnout for council's recent free pool day and barbecue lunch at Cessnock pool, Branxton pool and Kurri Kurri aquatic and fitness centre.
The weather certainly turned it on for the occasion.
It's no wonder our free-pool access days have become a tradition within the community, given it's a fantastic way for residents to cool off, socialise, and stay active during the summer months.
Speaking of fun activities over the summer period, we'll shortly be holding the opening event of our new Park and Outdoor Cinema at the Hunter Valley Visitor Information Centre.
A special moonlight cinema night is marked in the calendar for December 9.
With live music, kids activities, and a screening of animated Disney movie, 'Elemental' on the cards, the evening is set to be an unforgettable celebration of the new community facility, which includes a park, amphitheatre and outdoor cinema.
This event sold out within days, but keep an eye out for future events.
In the lead up to the end of year festive season, council is also encouraging residents with the capacity to give to get behind our annual Christmas Gift Appeal, to support those doing it tough this Christmas season.
We're accepting new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items, which can be dropped off at Cessnock and Kurri Kurri libraries, or council's administration building on Vincent Street, Cessnock, under the Christmas tree.
For this year's Christmas appeal, council is working with ten incredible local organisations, who will deliver the donations to those less fortunate across our community.
Collaborating with such a diverse group means we can further spread our reach to deliver to those in need, in time for Christmas.
In other news:
This week, I had the pleasure of meeting with a very generous local resident, Andrew Clark, who has stockpiled toys over several months ahead of the Christmas appeal.
It was great to chat with Andrew and discuss the importance of volunteers and giving back to our wonderful community.
I'm also delighted to announce that the Newcastle Writers Festival will return to Cessnock for its 2024 event, with renowned Australian entertainer and media personality, Wendy Harmer, speaking about her latest published memoir titled 'In Lies My Mirror Told Me.'
I'm thrilled to see Cessnock welcome such esteemed talent and events to our city year after year.
Tickets are on sale now through the PACC website.
