From the Mayors Desk: Jay Suvaal | The festive season in our city

December has arrived, marking the start of summer and bringing with it the countdown to Christmas and the New Year.
We held our much-anticipated Carols in the Park on the first Friday of the month to kick off the festive celebrations.
The weekend event drew a fantastic crowd, with local performers filling the air with carols.
Despite a threat of rain, the weather held, allowing local families to enjoy the festivities.
A special thank you to Aero Logistics for transporting Santa and his elf to the celebrations via helicopter.
The surprise certainly created a lot of excitement among the children, which was heart-warming to see.
The evening concluded with a magnificent fireworks display that filled the skies of Cessnock.
In the spirit of giving, I'd also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who generously contributed to our annual Christmas Gift and Food appeal drive.
Collaborating with ten exceptional local organisations, the donations will reach those less fortunate in our community in time for Christmas.
Together, we are making a positive impact and spreading the joy this holiday season.
Council recently announced the five winners of our Responsible Pet Ownership sticker design competition, which saw local students from Kindergarten through to Year 6 show off their artistic skills.
Congratulations to Ashley Taylor from Pelaw Main Public School (Year 3), Mercedes Lambkin from Cessnock East Public School (Year 6), Isabella Heath from Weston Public School (Year 5/6), Ellie-Grace Hooker-Connell from St. Patrick's Primary School Cessnock (Year 4) and Jayla Hull from Weston Public School (Year 2) whose artwork will be featured on council's ranger vehicles for the next 12 months.
Earlier this month, Council hosted the official civic ceremony for the 2023 Freeman of the City, presenting the prestigious award to Ronald Edwin Jackson and posthumously honouring the late Alan Watson.
I take immense pride in acknowledging these two highly deserving recipients, and the morning became even more meaningful as we had the privilege of hearing from Alan's daughter Kate, and Ron.
In exciting news, Council has launched its new waste app.
Designed with residents and ratepayers in mind, the Cessnock waste app offers handy features like personalised bin calendars, quick guides to our three-bin system, an A-Z list of materials and disposal tips, service request forms, facility information, news, FAQs, and more, with the information conveniently accessible on mobile devices.
Stay tuned for the upcoming digital waste voucher function set to launch in January.
Download the app now for a smarter waste management experience from the Apple App store or Google Play store.
