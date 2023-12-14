Australian swimming legend James Magnussen makes a splash at Cessnock pool

Cessnock pool played host to Australian swimming champion and three-time Olympic medallist James Magnussen, who led a swimming clinic with young swimmers from the Cessnock Amateur Swimming Club.
The event included a faster freestyle session with the dual world champion, who also took the opportunity to speak to attendees about all things pool safety during the summer months.
Club President of the Cessnock Amateur Swimming Club, Ashlee Dodds said the club is thrilled to welcome James Magnussen to Cessnock and have him lead a swim clinic for some of the community's young and eager swimmers.
"It's very special to have world class talent like James here with us at Cessnock pool to teach, and very inspiring for our club's members," she said.
"Having an exemplary Olympic-level role model like James actively engaging with young swimmers in Cessnock and imparting advanced advice on swimming technique is really exciting."
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said James visit to the local area comes in perfect timing with the hot weather the region is currently facing.
"Summer weather has well and truly arrived, and naturally with the warmer conditions comes more water activities around the community," Cr Suvaal said.
"At this time of year, it's particularly important to remind everyone about water safety, and who better to spread the message in the community, than swimming champion James Magnussen."
Cessnock Amateur Swimming Club meet each Monday evening at 6.00pm during the summer months at Cessnock pool.
If you're interested in joining, find more details on their Facebook page.
