What drives cryptocurrency adoption

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have transcended their initial perception as niche or speculative assets to become recognised and legitimate components of the global financial landscape.
Institutional crypto investors are technology companies, financial entities, funds, and asset management firms that allocate large amounts to digital assets. They may make direct investments through an institutional cryptocurrency exchange or engage through exchange-traded funds.
It all started in the 2020s when large financial and tech companies began to add crypto assets to their investment portfolios. BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, was among the first to add crypto assets to its balance sheet. It got exposure to the crypto market through its funds (Global Allocation and Strategic Income Opportunities), which have a total value of $40 billion.
BlackRock is investing in Bitcoin through a 14.56 per cent stake in MicroStrategy, which holds over $3.4 billion of BTC on its balance sheet. MicroStrategy, Tesla, Square, and Galaxy Digital are among the major investors in Bitcoin.
The positive market dynamics towards digital assets have attracted the attention of other companies and businesses, creating a snowball effect.
Several key factors have driven institutional investment in cryptocurrencies:
