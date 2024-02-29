What drives cryptocurrency adoption

Cryptocurrencies have transcended their initial perception as niche assets. Picture Shutterstock

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have transcended their initial perception as niche or speculative assets to become recognised and legitimate components of the global financial landscape.



Institutional crypto investors are technology companies, financial entities, funds, and asset management firms that allocate large amounts to digital assets. They may make direct investments through an institutional cryptocurrency exchange or engage through exchange-traded funds.

Prominent companies setting crypto investment trends

It all started in the 2020s when large financial and tech companies began to add crypto assets to their investment portfolios. BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, was among the first to add crypto assets to its balance sheet. It got exposure to the crypto market through its funds (Global Allocation and Strategic Income Opportunities), which have a total value of $40 billion.

BlackRock is investing in Bitcoin through a 14.56 per cent stake in MicroStrategy, which holds over $3.4 billion of BTC on its balance sheet. MicroStrategy, Tesla, Square, and Galaxy Digital are among the major investors in Bitcoin.

The positive market dynamics towards digital assets have attracted the attention of other companies and businesses, creating a snowball effect.

What drives institutional investment in crypto?

Several key factors have driven institutional investment in cryptocurrencies:

Developed infrastructure. The establishment of reputable exchanges and trading platforms that offer security and operational efficiency to institutions.

Services. The emergence of comprehensive services tailored to institutional needs has made it easier for these entities to enter the crypto space. These services offer trading, custody, lending, borrowing, and derivative products.

Compliance. Governments and financial authorities worldwide have begun to provide more precise guidelines and regulations for trading and holding digital assets. This compliance assurance is critical for institutions that operate under strict regulatory scrutiny.

Adoption of the latest technologies. Institutional investors are increasingly attracted by the latest technologies in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, such as smart contracts, DeFi, etc. These technologies offer new opportunities for yield generation, investment diversification, and participation in future financial systems.

Security. Significant improvements in security measures against hacking and fraud have made cryptocurrency investments more palatable for institutions (multi-signature wallets, hardware security modules, and insurance products).

Institutional-grade analysis tools. These tools provide in-depth analysis of crypto market trends, asset performance, and risk assessments tailored to the needs of institutional investors.

Institutional investment in cryptocurrencies started with prominent companies like MicroStrategy, BlackRock, and others, and it is still growing. These positive market dynamics are attracting the attention of more companies and businesses. We can expect continued growth in institutional money pouring into the crypto market in the future.