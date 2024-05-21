Nursing in 2024: The demand for specialised nurses

Photo by Shutterstock.

This is branded content.



Is there really such a huge demand for nurses?



According to the Health Workforce Australia (HWA), the nation is facing a significant nursing shortage. Projections indicate that there is a deficit of up to 100,000 nurses by 2025, as reported by Health Workforce Australia.



Currently, there are 460,758 registered nurses (including nurses and midwives), but it's still not enough to meet the demand. In this article, we'll take a look at how the new visa requirements affect the demand for nurses in Australia.

Why is there such a demand for nurses in Australia?

As predicted by Jobs & Skills Australia, jobs for registered nurses should increase and equate to the creation of 40,000 and 80,500 jobs across the nation, respectively.



Nurses play an integral role in our society, and without these professionals, life as we know it would surely be brought to a standstill.



A few key contributing factors that have led to the pressing demand for nurses include:

Ageing population

One of the inevitable and undeniable causes of the high demand for nurses in Australia is the ageing population. This is due to a combination of increasing life expectancy and low birth rates.



While this is a wonderful reflection on how modern medicine and innovation have improved the quality of life, this does lead to a bigger generation dealing with more complex illnesses and health conditions, which ultimately places more pressure on the healthcare system.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The pandemic put a huge amount of pressure on healthcare systems all around the world, especially in the nursing field.



Throughout this time, nurses experienced high levels of psychological and physical exhaustion due to the sheer amount of patients who had contracted the virus over and above their usual cases. Many experienced heightened anxiety due to fear of contracting the virus themselves.



Consequently, a large number experienced symptoms of burnout and, for the sake of their overall health, decided to leave the profession.



International nurses also returned to their home countries in order to aid in helping their own country recover from the virus and be close to their loved ones. Since then, many international nurses have not returned.



This combination, due to the pandemic, has left a gap in Australia's healthcare for professional nurses.

New student visa requirements

Australia's recent visa changes have made a considerable contribution to a sharp decrease in nursing students.



As migration hits another record high, the new visa rules (including the implementation of a "genuine student test" and "no further stay" condition) reduce the pressure off of the rental market.



The attempts to solve one crisis are lending to the further demand for nurses as many international students have Australia as their preferred destination for tertiary studies.



A considerable number apply for nursing, but the new requirements have deterred many.

Mental health issues are rife

Another key contributor to the high demand for nurses in Australia remains the high levels of mental health issues. An Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) study between 2020-2022 showed that 42.9% of people aged 16-85 had experienced a mental health disorder at some point in their life.



This mental health field grows in demand for nursing as mental health issues run rife.



Hospitals are in need of nurses with specialist training to provide a high standard of care to people with people who are affected by mental health challenges.



Photo by Shutterstock.

Increases in technology and innovation

One thing you can count on is that the world is consistently changing with the evolution of technology, and healthcare is a particular field that continues to advance.



With the technological innovations in health, the roles of nurses are being drastically improved and altered.



The following innovations are a few examples of how technology has relieved nurses of a significant amount of pressure:

Wearable technologies

Self-monitoring systems

Online rehabilitation programs

While these devices save nurses a lot of time and effort, they require additional staff training to help nurses work the technology properly to deliver effective and efficient healthcare services to patients.



Nursing now, compared to just 20 years ago, looks radically different.



The demand for nurses with advanced skills

With the particular demands that have been placed on the nursing industry also comes the demand for nurses with specialised skills.



Nursing professionals with postgraduate qualifications are eligible for a diverse range of roles in the field, including:



Midwives

Nurse educators

Nurse researchers

Nurse managers

Nurses who have studied further to advance their skills are eligible to progress into leadership roles relatively quickly in the field.



Pursuing a post-graduate diploma in nursing gives nurses a foot in the door to incredible job opportunities in the healthcare industry, and they will have the skills and knowledge to lead the country into a better, healthier tomorrow.

