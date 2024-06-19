From pen and paper to digital: Streamlining restaurant operations

Frequently mistaken orders: If your staff constantly misses orders or prepares the wrong thing, even with constant training, it could be a sign to invest in digital order technology.

Inefficient staff shift allocation: If you find certain periods of the day to be overstaffed or understaffed, then you can visualise and adjust these shifts optimally using technology.

Inventory mismanagement: Do you constantly deal with spoilage or shortages? An inventory management software can help you.

Bottlenecked ordering process: You can optimise long queue times with a faster ordering process that utilises technology.

Little insight into the target customer base: Do you feel that your marketing efforts fall flat? Are you unsure of how to capture your local market? You can use technology to gather and interpret data about your customer base.

High operation costs: If you're struggling with bleeding expenses (i.e., wages), then you can consider incorporating technology to reduce the long-term variable costs of your business.