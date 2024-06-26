Optus advises outages in the Cessnock area to enable 5G upgrades

Optus will be conducting a planned upgrade to the tower located at Milfield Street, Cessnock between June 28 and July 8, which is part of Optus' 5G investment program.
Optus Local General Manager for northern NSW, Chris Simon, said: "There is nothing more important than our customers at Optus and that's why we are letting customers in the Cessnock area know that we will be updating the mobile network between 28th June 2024 and 8th July 2024.
"Some customers may experience intermittent loss of service during the work, including some EFTPOS devices. We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause and thank our customers for their patience as we upgrade the local site to provide a better connectivity experience for locals and visitors alike.
"Optus will be in contact with impacted customers to let them know of the potential service disruptions. We will do everything we can to minimise this disruption and return services as quickly as possible."
Until then, customers can check Network Pulse for your network performance. https://app.optus.com.au/pulse.
To try WiFi calling to text and call or if you're experiencing any connection issues after the update, explore our troubleshooting tips https://www.optus.com.au/mobilehelp.
Customers can also contact us at https://optus.com.au/contact.
For customers who believe they may have EFTPOS devices which will be impacted, we encourage you to contact your device provider to investigate if other connectivity options are available, such as wi-fi or fixed cable.
We know the importance of being connected and we're committed to working to provide the great network experience customers expect from us and customers can check their network status by visiting optus.com.au or via the My Optus app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.