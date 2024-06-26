The Advertiser - Cessnock
Optus advises outages in the Cessnock area to enable 5G upgrades

By Newsroom
Updated June 28 2024 - 10:02pm, first published June 26 2024 - 10:21am
Optus will be conducting a planned upgrade to the tower located at Milfield Street, Cessnock between June 28 and July 8, which is part of Optus' 5G investment program.

