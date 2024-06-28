How local inventors can protect their ideas: A guide to patents

If you're an inventor, securing an Australian patent is a critical step in protecting your innovative ideas. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In a world where rapid technological advances are the norm and new ideas are quickly outpaced, the need to protect your valuable innovations from infringement is paramount.

For local inventors, securing intellectual property (IP) is not only a matter of preserving their hard work and creativity but also a strategic step towards ensuring future success.

One of the most effective ways to achieve this is to safeguard inventions through patenting. At times a complex and confusing process, this guide aims to provide local Aussie inventors with a comprehensive understanding of patents and where to find further help with pursuing them.

Understanding patents

In Australia there are two types of patent applications available with other IP protection offered through separate systems for design rights, trade marks and plant breeders rights.

A provisional patent application has the effect of establishing a priority date for an invention. If two inventors file a patent application for the same invention, then the patent application with the earliest priority date will take precedence. However, a provisional patent application does not result in the grant of a patent. A provisional patent application only establishes a priority date, and no further processing of the provisional application takes place. A provisional patent application is also a confidential document and is not published. To have a patent granted in Australia, a standard patent application needs to be filed within 12 months of the earliest priority date.

The reasoning behind having both a provisional patent application and a standard patent application is that a provisional patent application is filed with the understanding that the invention may still be improved upon or further developed during the first 12 months. If improvements or developments have not been described in the first provisional patent application, it is possible to file supplementary provisional patent applications to be able to add new subject matter. The standard patent application then combines all of the subject matter disclosures of the provisional patent applications and claims priority to each of the provisional patent applications.

When a standard patent application is filed, this firstly results in the publication of the standard patent application. Secondly, the standard patent application undergoes examination, where it gets tested for whether it meets the requirements for patentability. If it does, then it will be granted as a patent. A standard patent is a form of IP protection that grants an inventor exclusive rights to their invention for a specific period, usually 20 years from the filing date of the standard patent application (subject to payment of renewal fees).

This exclusive right allows the patent holder to prevent others from making, using, selling, exercising, offering for sale or importing the patented invention without their permission. While disclosing these details may seem counterintuitive, in practice this then positively contributes to the further advancement of technology and knowledge to the benefit of everyone.

The importance of patents: Just how beneficial are they?

For local inventors, obtaining a patent can provide numerous benefits and represents a wise investment long term. A patent offers:

Exclusive rights over the invention, providing a competitive edge by preventing others from using the invention or profiting off your ideas without consent.

Potential for revenue generation as inventors can licence their patented technology to others for a negotiated fee.

Enhanced market position as patents can act as a barrier to entry for competitors.

Increased business value. Attractive to investors, patents can make a business more valuable as they provide the security of protected IP and the revenue it generates.

Attractiveness to investors, as investors will be encouraged that their investment is being used to open markets that cannot simply be undercut by competitors offering lower prices.

The limitations of patents

Patents are a reliable form of protection for inventions across a wide range of industries with protection available for anything from chemical compounds to toys, mechanical devices, medical devices, weapons, utensils and more. Biological inventions like bacteria or microorganisms and certain digital and computer processes may also qualify for patent protection.

However, restrictions on what can be patented also exist. These include inventions related to human beings and/or their biological processes, artistic creation, mathematical models and any plans, schemes, methods of playing games or other purely mental processes.

In some cases, the above may be offered protection through alternative means such as copyright, design rights, trademarks and other recognised IP registration categories. It is essential to determine the patentability of your invention before pursuing a patent as this can help you avoid wasted time and resources on developing an idea.

Where to get help

Feel a patent might be the right fit for your latest innovation but have no idea where to begin or how to even check whether it is a new idea worth pursuing? IP Australia, the governing body for IP has a wealth of resources to help get you started and professional assistance, which is strongly recommended, is also available through dedicated patent attorneys.

The latter offers streamlined patent processing from legally qualified experts, ensuring greater clarity in all aspects of patents and the facilitation of successful patent applications. This can mean comprehensive and broader protection is awarded for your valuable invention far quicker and with much less stress than navigating this process alone.