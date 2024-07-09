Building financial resourcefulness: Top tips for spenders, savers and investors

This is branded content.
A touch of penny-pinching and income ingenuity can go a long way when you're thinking long-term. But financial resourcefulness isn't just about cutting costs and saving where you can.
It means budgeting, studying, and searching for opportunities like investments or bonds, and other savings strategies that can help boost your personal wealth over the long-term.
Here's how you can organise and open yourself up to more opportunities and savings.
The first step to becoming a savvy buyer and investor is to understand your own financial position. This means recording, organising, and analysing all your transactions. For the best results, you should pay close attention to detail.
And if you manage a large household with a varied amount of shared family assets, then you may even secure expert assistance from a dedicated financial specialist. Thankfully, you can find financial advisors in Sydney and wider New South Wales who are well-versed in the unique budgeting requirements of NSW households.
With the assistance of your financial advisors, record every transaction, whether cash or credit, big or small and use this list to create categories. If you have a regular monthly income, this process may be a lot easier. However, if your monthly income is a bit more inconsistent, try to average income from recent months, to predict future incomes.
Monthly expenses can be a little bit more complicated, as they may be more unpredictable. For this you should sort each item into food, fuel, utility bills and hobbies. Calculate the average expenditure on hard to predict events like car repairs or big and infrequent investments into capital, like buying a computer.
Once you have your income and expenditures to compare, you can start recognising unnecessary or excessive expenditure and improvements you can make to remedy this.
Now that you have a strong awareness of your financial position, it's time to put a growth strategy in place. Here, decide what you want to work towards - this could be a holiday, a home, or a new car and learn how much your goal will cost. Knowing exactly what you're saving for and seeing yourself make progress towards that goal will motivate you to make it a reality.
Based on your monthly income, you should split your goal up into achievable monthly deposits. For example, if you have the goal of paying off a $100,000 mortgage in 10 years at 6% p.a. with no fees, you would break it up into monthly repayments of $1,110. To easily work out your repayment rate, you can use an online repayment calculator, or consult an expert.
Additionally, you don't have to limit yourself to only one goal. In fact, mixing both short term and long-term goals is often the best way to stay motivated. By reaping the rewards of your short-term goals, like a holiday or new camera, you reinforce your saving habits.
No matter your salary, debts, or expenses, you can always save money. There are endless stories of people saving a million dollars on a below average wage, and it's always done by long-term commitment.
This could mean putting away 20% of your salary each year (which is recommended), or 2%. So long as you're saving now and into the future, you'll have something to crack into when you're older.
You may also consider switching to a bank account with a higher interest rate on savings or even a term deposit. A term deposit will lock your money away for a set period of time. This can help you save while also having the benefit of higher interest in return.
Ideally, you should remember your savings goals whenever you've been paid or are out spending money. By continuously working towards your saving goals you can keep track of your progress to keep you motivated. Monitor your progress weekly and revise your strategy if you're not saving enough to meet your savings quotas.
You may implement cost saving strategies and have to consider switching a night out with your friends for a movie night. Whatever strategies you take, be sure to look for more opportunities to save regularly, as resourcefulness is not born from complacency.
The most painful way to save is to cut out buying anything fun: no coffees, movies, friday drinks, video games, or anything else that brings joy but costs money. Doing this is a good way to hate saving.
Instead, try making your coffee at home, or buy it next door, or switch to tea. It will take some time to figure out which changes you're happy to make, but when you do your savings will grow much faster.
This method doesn't need to be done alone. Saving can sometimes be lonely, as you may be barred from social events due to cost barriers. This is why it is a good idea to take this on in a group.
There is an exciting rush you feel when you find a good deal or meet a savings goal. If you have friends, family, or a club who want to save too, that rush is even more exciting. What's more is you can share tips and tricks with each other, and use your combined buying power for new opportunities.
You will be able to bulk buy food or carpool, which will leave you with more savings at the end of the month. Having a savings group is a really good way to both keep you on track and will help you to choose cheaper goods and use bulk discounts.
There are big communities with endless resources dedicated to saving money. They have answers to questions you haven't even asked. Which credit card offers the most cash back? Where should I be placing my long-term savings? How can I get cheap flights overseas?
Take a look at your budget, see what you're spending most of your money on, then study how you can cut those costs with tips from your communities. You'll be surprised by how much help you'll find.
One thing to keep in mind is that growing your wealth is only a means to long-term improvements in your lifestyle. So making sacrifices to your current lifestyle should be done with restraint. For some, cutting coffee out of their routine may be a worthy sacrifice for a trip to Japan, and for others it may be a fate worse than death.
If you find your savings methods too extreme or unpleasurable, you won't be motivated to save. Saving is all about finding the best method for you, as there is no one right answer. The end goal of saving, after all, is a better life, so remember to not sacrifice your current wellbeing for short lived future pleasures.
