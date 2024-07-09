Storm preparation tips for properties along the Great Dividing Range

This is branded content.
The Great Dividing Range is known as a place of extremity, to say the very least.
As one of the longest land-based mountain chains in the world, the region is home to some of the most beautiful stretches of landscapes in our country, such as the Blue Mountains, and the Brokenback Range; home to the Hunter Valley. But the Great Dividing Range is also a place of dramatic, quickly-changing weather, and somewhere that sees some mighty storms.
For those that call the Great Dividing Range home, or have holiday homes along this stunning part of the country, ensuring that your property is prepared for a storm is important. While most rainfall happens during late spring and early summer, heavy rainfall can strike any time, seemingly out of nowhere.
So, make sure you're prepared, with our tips for keeping safe from storms on properties along the Great Dividing Range.
Damage to your property due to a storm is horrible to think about, but it still remains a possibility. One of the best measures you can take to ensure peace of mind is to secure a comprehensive home insurance policy that can cover you in the event that your property accrues damage during a storm or other insured events.
Check thoroughly that storm-related damage is covered in your insurance policy, and what weather events or damage specifically is included in the definition or potential consequences of a storm.
It's also worth checking that you have cover for both the exterior of the house, as well as the contents within it. In the case of flooding, for example, you may struggle to get compensation for damaged furniture if your home insurance policy does not cover the belongings within the house too.
We've all seen terrifying videos of storms, hurricanes and surprise tornadoes ripping through towns and cities, up-rooting sofas, trampolines and swing sets, and hurtling them across the street like they weigh no more than a couple of grams.
Don't challenge the ferocity of gale force winds and take everything you can inside in anticipation of a storm: outdoor furniture, garden tools, lighting fixtures and anything that is not firmly attached to the ground.
For furnishings, structures, or other amenities that you can't move, such as sheds and garages, it's still recommended that you secure these assets however possible.
Depending on the items, that may include tying them down with rope or bungee cords, screwing them directly into the ground for added stability, stacking furniture together to create one larger object, and using furniture weights and sandbags.
Having working drainage systems is essential for reducing the risk of your home accruing water damage during a storm. A sudden downpour or relentless heavy rain can put a lot of pressure on your roof. Any leaks should be identified and dealt with well in advance of a storm.
You don't want to wait until a roof leak becomes a larger hole amid the rain and potentially even collapses with the weight of the water, so hire someone to inspect your roof for structural weakness or damages as a preventative measure.
The same goes for your guttering, drains and pipes. Make sure they aren't blocked, as an excess of water pressure may cause them to burst. Clear debris and leaves from your guttering to ensure a clear path for the water to go into, instead of flooding or pooling around your property.
No one likes to imagine the worst, but it's best to be prepared. In case of flash flooding, loss of power, or a tree falling on your property, you need to know how you and your family are going to manage until help arrives.
This involves everyone in the house knowing the evacuation routes, as well as emergency meeting points away from the house.
In case you get trapped inside your house, have an emergency supplies kit in an easy-to-grab place. It should contain dried, non-perishable food, medication, a torchlight, batteries and a first aid kit as the essentials.
And make sure all occupants know where to find these emergency supplies - this includes everyone residing in that property either on a permanent or even temporary basis.
Falling trees and debris is always a possibility with storms in The Great Dividing Range, with Castle Hill and The Baulkham Hills being two areas that are particularly at risk of damage during heavy storms. The trees and living shrubs around us can fall into the background when we see them every day.
But take a moment every few months to look at them with fresh eyes and identify the risks they pose if a storm were to hit your hillside. Are there overhanging branches that would fall onto your roof if they broke off?
Are there any trees leaning towards your house that would fall in the same direction if they were struck by lightning?
Consider if any falling trees would fall into power lines as well, as this can disrupt entire streets. If your trees are owned collectively or by the local council, ensure the right people are informed of their potential dangers so that preventative action can be taken.
Storms can be ferocious, scary and unpredictable. But with the right preparation, and treating every storm with the potential to be dangerous to your house and those within it, you have a much better chance of riding out the other side with limited damage.
Do what you can to minimise risks, but make sure that you have adequate insurance to lessen the blow of any unexpected weather events.
When the storm does come, remember to stay inside and avoid unnecessary travel. This includes waiting a few hours until the storm has passed, in case any weakened structures or trees collapse or break in the aftermath.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.