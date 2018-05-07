MARKETING BOOST: The wine sector contributes a significant $502 million to the Hunter Valley's local economy and supports 2800 jobs.

The Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association (HVWTA) are excited to announce we have been successful in applying for a grant under the Wine Australia International Wine Tourism Competitive Grants Program.



The $50,000 grant, to be matched by the HVWTA and partners, will fund a $100,000 marketing campaign to boost international wine tourism.



The project aims to develop augmented reality (AR) content to give international visitors tours of the Hunter Valley.



The AR content will focus on key themes (wine, dine, stay, explore and events) and elements will ‘come to life’ when clicked.

The campaign will make a valuable contribution towards building awareness of our brand, increase visitation to the Hunter Valley and boost the local economy.



The Hunter Valley wine sector contributes a significant $502 million to our local economy and supports 2800 jobs and therefore, it is imperative that we continue to implement marketing campaigns to encourage visitors to our region to grow our wine and tourism industries.

The HVWTA will share with you the campaign strategy in the coming weeks and invite industry to partner with the Association to ensure this is a huge success.

Meanwhile, the Hunter Valley Wine and Food Festival is underway throughout May and June.

More than 25 wineries will participate, featuring more than 40 individual events right across the two months.



Go to winecountry.com.au for the full festival program.