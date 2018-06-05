SUPPORTING LOCAL: Newcastle Airport now exclusively stocks Hunter Valley wines across all its licenced food and beverage outlets.

The Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association (HVWTA) was approached by Catercare at Newcastle Airport recently to introduce local wine and food producers in an endeavour to support local by stocking 100 percent Hunter Valley wines across all its licenced food and beverage outlets.



Audrey Wilkinson, Margan Wines, Peter Drayton Wines and Tyrrell’s Wines were hand selected by the airport and will now be available at Broughton & Bay, Epicure Kitchen Café and Hunter & King Coffee Co in the departures lounge and Cibo Café in the arrivals terminal.



Other Hunter Valley producers stocked at the airport include Iron Bark Hill Brewhouse, Hunter Belle Cheese, Pukara Estate and Hunter Valley Cookies.



This is a very exciting opportunity for Hunter Valley producers, showcasing their premium products to 1.28 million domestic and international passengers.



It supports the HVWTA’s strategic approach to ensure visitors to our region are experiencing and purchasing our local products.



The Hunter Valley’s wine and tourism industries celebrate the commitment by Newcastle Airport for continuing to support local businesses and promote Australia’s premier wine and food destination.