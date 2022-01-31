The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Jordan's passion for history rewarded

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated January 31 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEDICATION: Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal presented citizen of the year Jordan Fallon with his award at the Kearsley Remembrance Garden on Monday. Picture: Krystal Sellars

Since joining the Kearsley Community Dawn Service Committee five years ago, Jordan Fallon has spent countless hours researching the records of Australian Defence Force personnel from Kearsley and its surrounding villages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.