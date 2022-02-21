The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Maccas' bid for extended hours knocked back

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated February 22 2022 - 4:09am, first published February 21 2022 - 9:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMUNITY CONCERNS: Cessnock City Council rejected McDonalds Cessnock's application to extend its trading hours to 5am to 1am.

Cessnock City Council has rejected McDonalds' bid to extend its trading hours at its Allandale Road restaurant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.