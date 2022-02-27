The Advertiser - Cessnock
Have your say on Testers Hollow's one-weekend closure

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated February 28 2022 - 2:26am, first published February 27 2022 - 11:30pm
PROGRESS: The upgrade of Cessnock Road at Testers Hollow is expected to be complete by early 2023.

Community feedback is sought on a proposal to temporarily close a section of Cessnock Road at Testers Hollow for one weekend to allow construction work to be done faster and more safely.

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

