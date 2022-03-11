The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Wollombi Road reopens, several others remain closed

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated March 11 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollombi Road reopens, several others remain closed

Wollombi Road has reopened from Millfield to Wollombi, but several roads around the Cessnock local government area remain closed following the recent floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.