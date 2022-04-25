The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Goannas defeated by South Newcastle on Anzac weekend

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated April 25 2022 - 8:11am, first published 7:10am
The Cessnock Goannas let an early lead slip and went down to South Newcastle 22-14 in a hard-fought encounter at Townson Oval on Saturday.

