Acclaimed tenor Mark Vincent brings show to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Mother's Day

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
April 29 2022 - 3:30am
TALENT: One of Australia's most beloved tenors, Mark Vincent will present a special Mother's Day concert at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, May 8.

Internationally-acclaimed tenor Mark Vincent will bring his latest show, The Impossible Dream, to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, May 8.

